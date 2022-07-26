Emfo LLC Buys 620 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of META traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.00. 267,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,679,818. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $438.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.89.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.