Emfo LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,101. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

