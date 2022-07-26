Emfo LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Emfo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.9% of Emfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.25.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,592. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.60. The company has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

