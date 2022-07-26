Emfo LLC Has $510,000 Stake in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW)

Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PIIIW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.99.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

