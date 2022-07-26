Emfo LLC Invests $218,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. 6,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,801. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

