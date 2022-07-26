Emfo LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Emfo LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1.8% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.61.

Humana Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HUM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

