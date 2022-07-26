Emfo LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Emfo LLC lowered its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 388,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,094 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,124,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,297. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

