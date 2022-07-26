Emfo LLC Sells 755 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Emfo LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 8.6% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Emfo LLC owned about 0.09% of Ares Capital worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 99,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

