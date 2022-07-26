Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,772,941 shares.The stock last traded at $44.18 and had previously closed at $44.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

