Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CSFB

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$58.11.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$56.49 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$46.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.47 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.84%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

