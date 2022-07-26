Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.57 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57, Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Encore Wire Trading Up 1.3 %
WIRE stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94.
Encore Wire Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.
Institutional Trading of Encore Wire
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.