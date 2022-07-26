Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.57 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57, Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Encore Wire Trading Up 1.3 %

WIRE stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 654.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

