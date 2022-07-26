Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.49

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 1845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ennis Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Insider Activity at Ennis

In related news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $139,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,809.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,183,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ennis by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,294,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 183,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ennis by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 721,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 74,961 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,867,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

