Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on August 12th

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

