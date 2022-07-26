Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 116,992 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $282,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $194.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.25 and a 200 day moving average of $212.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

