Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,874 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 989,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $245,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

