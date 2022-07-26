Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 203,039 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $236,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average is $173.70.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

