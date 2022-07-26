Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.80% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $211,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

