Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $209.96 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.49% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $209,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73.

