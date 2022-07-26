Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $312.11 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 351,223 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $312,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

