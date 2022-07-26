Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $340.31 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $340,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $567.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $542.19 and its 200 day moving average is $558.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

