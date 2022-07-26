Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $281,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.