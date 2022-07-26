Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $327,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66.

