Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of ASML worth $187,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 49.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of ASML by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $538.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.93. The company has a market capitalization of $220.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

