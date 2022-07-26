Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,026 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,026 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Zoetis worth $274,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,189 shares of company stock worth $2,859,535. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

