EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $143.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.72.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 55,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 99.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

