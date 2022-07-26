eosDAC (EOSDAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $284,709.94

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. eosDAC has a market cap of $284,709.94 and $8,344.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

