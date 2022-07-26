EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQT. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.55.

Shares of EQT opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

