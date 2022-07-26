Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Price Up 45%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) rose 45% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 14,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Esprit Trading Up 45.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

