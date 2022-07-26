Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Market Cap Hits $5.73 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $504,921.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001776 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

