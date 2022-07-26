Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Everest Re Group stock opened at $273.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $240.48 and a one year high of $308.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.26.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.