Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE RE opened at $273.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $240.48 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.68 and a 200 day moving average of $284.26.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,814 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,475,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 131,914 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

