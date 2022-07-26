Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,610 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,548. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

