Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $16.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 218,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,750. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

