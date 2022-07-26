Evolution Advisers Inc. Sells 5,319 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Evolution Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,159,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,790,000 after acquiring an additional 861,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,341,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,357,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 671,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 45,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:NUSC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 203,947 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.