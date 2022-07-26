Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) to Neutral

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vicat to €43.00 ($43.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vicat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vicat from €40.00 ($40.82) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vicat from €40.00 ($40.82) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OTCMKTS SDCVF opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. Vicat has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

