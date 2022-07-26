Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Neutral

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

