Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Gap Up to $21.49

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 21.49, but opened at 22.16. Excelerate Energy shares last traded at 21.78, with a volume of 1,087 shares.
EE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.
