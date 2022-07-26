EXMO Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $1.89 million and $83,951.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,092.40 or 0.99999444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official.

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.