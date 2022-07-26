Extendicare Inc. (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

TSE:EXE opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$662.77 million and a PE ratio of 123.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.38. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.83.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$305.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.50 million. Analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

