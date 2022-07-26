Factom (FCT) One Day Volume Tops $1,651.00

Factom (FCT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Factom has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $1,651.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001411 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Factom has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00031782 BTC.
Factom Profile
Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,383,347 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Factom Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.
