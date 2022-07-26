Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $469.70 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $547.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

