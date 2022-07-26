Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 412,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,991,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

