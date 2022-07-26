Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 412,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,991,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 4.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
