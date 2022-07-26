FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stephens

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Further Reading

