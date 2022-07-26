FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $298.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

