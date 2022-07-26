FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $298.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.