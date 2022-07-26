Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

FEEXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Ferrexpo stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

