Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $21,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $562,481,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.32. 22,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.