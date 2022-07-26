Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 61,726 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 3.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $49,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 384,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 95,636 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,012 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.74. 648,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

