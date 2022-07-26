Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 1,397 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,497,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,976. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

