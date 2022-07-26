Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 51 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,337,000 after acquiring an additional 116,490 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

IWF stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.56. 41,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,037. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

