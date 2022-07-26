Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,369. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.